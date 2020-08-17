‘Withdraw amendments to Land Reforms Act’

Members of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a silent protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Ponnampet.

Members of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a silent protest against the amendment to Land Reforms Act by Karnataka government in front of Gandhi statue in the town. 

The farmers staged the protest holding the national flag and wearing black badges.

They urged the government to withdraw the amendments. Several farmers took out a silent protest march from Basaveshwara Temple to Gandhi statue amid the rain.

The protesters carried placards with messages like ‘Farmers have no freedom when it comes to right of land’ and ‘Namma Bhoomi, Namma Hakku’. Hasiru Sene district unit president Chimmangada Ganesh said that the amendment to the Land Reforms Act was anti-farmer in nature. The farmland will fall prey to the land mafia.

