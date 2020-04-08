Without buyers, vegetable farmers left in the lurch

Owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and the closing of vegetable and fruit markets in Gubbi taluk, in Tumakuru district, farmers are left in the lurch. Without customers to buy their produce, they are in a fix about what to do with their harvest. Many of them have left their yield untouched in the fields.

Bananas, bitter gourd, greens, snake gourd, papaya, cabbage and other such vegetables and fruits grown by farmers are without buyers.

However, Rajappa, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture said that the department had made arrangements such that farmers do not suffer losses. "Only banana growers are feeling the heat of the lack of demand. We have notified senior officers of this problem," he added.

Farmers who are unable to sell their produce may contact 0813122659 (office), 9964185162 (Manju), 8105339178 (Raghunath), 9449667450 (Honnegowda), Rajappa said.