Without grace marks, ITI students left in the lurch

A majority of the students, who failed in Electronic Mechanic course of ITI, have alleged that they were denied grace marks.

The exams were conducted as per the syllabus of the National Council for Vocational Training on November 23 for students who had enrolled for admissions to 2018-20 batch. A total of 1.60 lakh students from the Electronic Mechanic course had written the exam across the country and more than 6,500 students were from Karnataka. In the engineer drawing subject, about 40 marks question were from out of syllabus. When the results were announced in May, a majority of them had failed.

“We had informed the officials concerned that out of syllabus questions had appeared in the question paper and thus, students should be awarded grace marks,” informed principals of ITIs.

But the authorities have not made any efforts to announce grace marks for students. As students had failed in the exams, they cannot opt to continue their exams nor apprenticeship,” informed lecturers from ITI College.

“We were getting good results in the Electronic Mechanic stream every year. This year, a majority of the ITIs in state had reported zero per cent results. More than 90% of the students had failed to clear the exam,” informed a principal of an ITI College.

Atmananda Saraswathi ITI principal Roopesh Kumar said: “The question paper setters should have asked questions from the syllabus. They could pay utmost attention while preparing the question paper during the lockdown. It was not right to ask out-of-syllabus questions and grace marks should have been awarded.”