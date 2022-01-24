Woman accuses husband of forcing her to convert religion

A woman has lodged a complaint at Shikaripur rural police station alleging that her husband is forcing her to embrace Christianity.

Nirmala Bai, a resident of Maadralli in Shikaripur taluk, has alleged that her husband Suresh Naik has been forcing her to embrace Christianity for the past several months. He has been assaulting her everyday to give up Hinduism, and embrace Christianity, she said.

Due to harassment from her husband, and due to his preaching on Christianity at night, she said, the children were unable to concentrate on their studies.

When she objected to it, he assaulted her and asked her to go to her native place, she said in the complaint.

She also stated that her husband had been residing in his uncle’s house for the past one and half months. She is not keen to shun Hinduism.

Her husband Suresh Naik, and his paternal uncle Durga Naik quarrel with her in this regard on a regular basis, she added.

