Woman collapses at VA's office after walking for 7 km to submit application for old-age pension

An elderly woman who had come to submit an application for old age pension reportedly collapsed at the village accountant's office in Nittur Hosanagar taluk after walking for about seven km from her home at Hebbige village to the office.
The incident took place on June 17. But it came to the limelight only on Monday.
Reacting to the incident, Hosanagar tahsildar A S Rajiv said, Sadhamma arrived at the office at 9:30 am. But the village accountant went to the office slightly late.
By the time he had reached the office, she had collapsed in the office. She was taken to the hospital immediately and was dropped at her house in the vehicle. He has directed the revenue inspector to visit the residence of the woman on June 21 and take steps toward sanctioning an old-age pension for the woman.
Referring to the incident, he said there is a dearth of village accountants. One employee has to visit many places. After learning about the incident, Nittur village accountant Manjappa was transferred to the Mattikai panchayat.
