Councillor manhandled by BJP MLA, suffers miscarriage

Woman councillor manhandled by BJP MLA, his supporters, suffers miscarriage

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Nov 30 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 01:16 ist
Representative image: IStock Photo

Mahalingapur Town Municipal Council member Chandini Nayak, who was allegedly manhandled by BJP’s Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi and his supporters during the election to TMC top posts on November 9, has suffered a miscarriage.

A video purportedly showing MLA and his supporters pushing party women councillors -Chandani Nayak, Savitha Hurkadli and Godavari B - had gone viral. The incident had sparked public outrage in the region.

During the incident, Chandini, who was two and a half months pregnant then, had suffered injuries following a bad fall from the staircase. Chandini’s husband Nagesh Nayak told DH, “My wife was two-and-a-half months pregnant when the incident happened. She had suffered injuries in pushing and shoving by the MLA and his supporters. Four days back, she suffered a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding. She’s been advised rest by the doctors.”

“I will lodge a private complaint in the Bagalkot district court against MLA and 40 of his supporters on the ruckus at TMC premises,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP

What's Brewing

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

 