Woman, daughter sustain injuries as wall collapses

Awoman and her daughter sustained injuries as the wall of the house collapsed at Shantinagar in the City on Saturday.

The vehicular movement between Honnavar-Jog was disrupted as the stretch of NH-269 partially collapsed.

The movement of vehicles was disrupted in Maitali and Huncha in Hosanagar taluk following the collapse of the road. The tank bund road at Devatikoppa in Sorab taluk also collapsed.

The river Varada is flowing above the danger level inundating farm fields and plantations. Residents of Sunnadahalli, Gundurao Shed and Kavalagundi areas in Bhadravathi were shifted to the rehabilitation centres as the areas were flooded following the release of water from the Bhadra dam.

The movement of vehicles between Kallalli-Hullatti near Konandur in Thirthahalli taluk was disrupted as a tree uprooted. The road link between Sagar-Jog was also cut-off as a tree fell on the road.