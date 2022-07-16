Woman, daughter sustain injuries as wall collapses

The vehicular movement between Honnavar-Jog was disrupted as the stretch of NH-269 partially collapsed

  • Jul 16 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 01:40 ist
The vehicular movement between Honnavar and Jog was disrupted as the road partially collapsed due to heavy rains that have been lashing the region for the past one week. Credit: DH Photo

Awoman and her daughter sustained injuries as the wall of the house collapsed at Shantinagar in the City on Saturday. 

The vehicular movement between Honnavar-Jog was disrupted as the stretch of NH-269 partially collapsed.

The movement of vehicles was disrupted in Maitali and Huncha in Hosanagar taluk following the collapse of the road. The tank bund road at Devatikoppa in Sorab taluk also collapsed.

The river Varada is flowing above the danger level inundating farm fields and plantations. Residents of Sunnadahalli, Gundurao Shed and Kavalagundi areas in Bhadravathi were shifted to the rehabilitation centres as the areas were flooded following the release of water from the Bhadra dam.       

The movement of vehicles between Kallalli-Hullatti near Konandur in Thirthahalli taluk was disrupted as a tree uprooted. The road link between Sagar-Jog was also cut-off as a tree fell on the road. 

shivamogga
Karnataka
Heavy rainfall
Karnataka News

