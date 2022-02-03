Woman dies after car plunges into canal in Shivamogga

A woman died when the car in which she was travelling to Tumakuru plunged into Tunga left bank canal at Gajanur near Shivamogga at 1 am on Thursday. The accident happened when the driver tried to avoid running over a snake on the road.

According to police, Sushma (35) is the deceased person.

She and her husband, Chetan Kumar, a security guard at Navodaya school at Gajanur, were heading towards Tumakuru to meet Chetan's mother, who was hospitalised.

The accident took place when the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal after the driver applied brake to avoid running over the snake.

Chetan screamed for help but nobody turned up as it was past midnight. After a few hours, villagers rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the woman.

He survived the accident. Tunganagar police has registered a case.

Check out latest DH videos here