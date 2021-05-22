Woman ends life as husband dies of Covid

A woman killed self as her husband died of Covid-19, at Bommenahalli in the taluk on Saturday.

Pooja killed self as her husband Kiran died of Covid. The couple got married 11-month back and was residing in Bengaluru.

Kiran died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday and his final rites was held at his native village in Bommenahalli. Following the final rites, Pooja killed self by hanging.