Woman ends life with kid in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 17 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 17:03 ist

In an unfortunate incident,  a 24-year-old woman allegedly ended life by hanging herself with her four-year old son over the alleged dowry harassment in their residence at Kappagalale village of Sorab taluk on Saturday night 

According to police, Nayana and her son, Gururaj are the deceased. She had married Sharath of Kambatti village five years ago. In the complaint, Nagarajappa, the woman's father alleged that his son in-law and others had been harassing his daughter over dowry issue for the past many years. Unable to bear the torture, she took the extreme step. 

Sorab police registered a case in this regard. 

