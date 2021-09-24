Woman found dead, murder suspected

A body of an unidentified woman was found on the outskirts of Periyapatna town in Mysuru district on Thursday.

The woman is said to be around 35 years old. As the body bore injuries, the police suspect that she might have been murdered elsewhere and the body has been dumped on private land.

The farmers alerted the police after they spotted the body.

Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were pressed into service.

The victim is suspected to belong to a tribal community. A probe is on to establish her identity," DySP P P Ravi Prasad said.