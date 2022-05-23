Woman gives birth to quadruplets: Twin boys, twin girls

Quadruplets are quite rare, even though multiple births (triplets or more in a single pregnancy) have become much more common than in the past

DHNS
Shivamogga
  May 23 2022
  • updated: May 23 2022, 22:30 ist

On Monday, a 22-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets at the Sarji Hospital here in the city. The babies—two boys and two girls—were hale and hearty and were born to Almaz Banu and her spouse of Arif; both hail from Bhadravathi taluk.

According to gynaecologist Chetana N, who did the delivery, the condition of all five was stable. She also stated that one in 5.12 lakh women give birth to quadruplets.

Quadruplets are quite rare, even though multiple births (triplets or more in a single pregnancy) have become much more common than in the past. Quadruplets are born once in about 700,000 pregnancies, states reproductivefacts.org. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, triplet, quadruplet, and high-order multiple births have increased at a high rate since 1980.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics in the United States, triplets and higher-order multiple birth rate was 79.6 per 100,000 births for 2020 in the United States.

