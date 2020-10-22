Woman goes missing, honour killing suspected

A woman, who entered into an inter-caste marriage five years ago, has gone missing mysteriously, and her mother has lodged a police complaint, suspecting honour killing.

Mahadevamma of Nanjegowdanadoddi village, Malavalli taluk, has lodged a complaint at Pandavapura police station about her missing daughter.

Mahadevamma's daughter had married a youth belonging to an upper caste when they were living at Bommanahalli in Bengaluru five years ago. According to Mahadevamma, her daughter was not in contact with them after the marriage and she was unaware of her whereabouts.

Recently, while cleaning the house, the woman's family found a voter's identity card belonging to T K Swamigowda of Tirumalapura village. They visited the village in search of her and when inquired, Swamigowda's family claimed that their daughter had left home years ago. But, the villagers told them that the family had murdered their daughter.

Based on this, Mahadevamma has lodged a complaint with Pandavapura police. Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said the police are conducting a probe to find whether it was a missing persons case or an honour-killing case.