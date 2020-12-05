Woman, her boyfriend held for killing husband in Mandya

Woman, her boyfriend held for killing husband in Mandya

DHNS, Mandya,
Mandya Rural Police arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her husband, recently.

The police arrested Shilpa, 32 and her boyfriend Madhusudhan of Kestur Koppal in K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district, for killing Punith (35) of Hanakere in Mandya taluk, on November 17.

According to the Police Punith and Shilpa were married 15 years back and the couple had a 13-year-old son. Shilpa, who was running a beauty parlour, developed relationship with Madhusudhan, who was working at finance.

The duo decided to eliminate Punith as he learnt about the affair between Shilpa and Madhusudhan. Shilpa killed Punith by giving him sleeping pills. Following the death, Shilpa buried the dead body in a hurry.

Punith’s brother, who suspected about Shilpa’s behaviour, lodged a complaint with Mandya Rural Police, who took them into custody and produced before the court.

