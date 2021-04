A 45-year old woman died after she was struck by lightning while working in a farm field at Anavatti in the taluk.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shamsad Banu, resident of Azad street, Anavatti, Sorab taluk. She collapsed in the farm field after she was struck by lightning. She was taken to the hospital immediately but the doctor declared that she was brought dead. Anavatti police has registered a case.