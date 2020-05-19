Woman in quarantine dies of cardiac arrest

Woman in quarantine dies of cardiac arrest

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Nagamangala (Mandya dist),
  • May 19 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 21:55 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 55-year-old woman, who was quarantined at Morarji Desai Residential School, Somanahalli, for the past two days, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. 

The woman is a native of Juttanahalli and had come to Mandya from Mumbai on May 16 and quarantined.

Her blood and throat swab samples were taken for test on Tuesday, and the result is awaited.

According to the District Health Officer, H P Manchegowda, the woman complained of chest pain on Tuesday evening and died of cardiac arrest.

The body has been kept as per the Covid norms and future course of action would be taken after the test reports are available, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nagamangala
quarantine
Death
woman
Karnataka
Cardiac Arrest

What's Brewing

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 