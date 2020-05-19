Woman in quarantine dies of cardiac arrest

A 55-year-old woman, who was quarantined at Morarji Desai Residential School, Somanahalli, for the past two days, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

The woman is a native of Juttanahalli and had come to Mandya from Mumbai on May 16 and quarantined.

Her blood and throat swab samples were taken for test on Tuesday, and the result is awaited.

According to the District Health Officer, H P Manchegowda, the woman complained of chest pain on Tuesday evening and died of cardiac arrest.

The body has been kept as per the Covid norms and future course of action would be taken after the test reports are available, he said.