Woman injured in jumbo attack in Belur

Woman injured in jumbo attack in Belur

The elephant came to the door of Parvathi’s house and dragged her from the stairs

DHNS
DHNS, Belur,
  • Jul 14 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 02:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A woman was injured in an elephant attack at Guduguru in Basavanahalli under Beluru GP limits near Somwarpet on Tuesday night.

The elephant came to the door of Parvathi’s house and dragged her from the stairs. The incident came to light on Wednesday. Gram panchayat president Prashant, member Sujatha and others visited the place and shifted the injured to Government Hospital in Somwarpet. She was shifted to district government hospital for advanced treatment. Parvathi is now out of danger.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Belur
Karnataka
elephant
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

 