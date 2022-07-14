Woman injured in jumbo attack in Belur

A woman was injured in an elephant attack at Guduguru in Basavanahalli under Beluru GP limits near Somwarpet on Tuesday night.

The elephant came to the door of Parvathi’s house and dragged her from the stairs. The incident came to light on Wednesday. Gram panchayat president Prashant, member Sujatha and others visited the place and shifted the injured to Government Hospital in Somwarpet. She was shifted to district government hospital for advanced treatment. Parvathi is now out of danger.