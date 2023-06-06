Woman hurt in tiger attack in K'taka's Chikkamagaluru

Woman injured in tiger attack in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

She suffered injuries on her face and was admitted to a government hospital

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Jun 06 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A labour woman suffered injuries when a tiger attacked her while she was working in a coffee estate at Pandaravalli on the foothills of Mullayyanagiri on Tuesday.

The woman was working along with labourers from Assam who had come to the plantation for work.

The tiger fled from the spot when other labourers raised an alarm.

A woman had died following a tiger attack at Pandaravalli eight years ago.

