Woman killed as house collapses

Sathyavva Kamathagi, the deceased, was asleep when the incident occurred

  • Mar 30 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 03:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 52-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed following rainfall during early hours of Wednesday at Shirol in the taluk.

Sathyavva Kamathagi, the deceased, was asleep when the incident occurred. The mud walls and roof had become weak following the rains recently.

A case has been registered.

