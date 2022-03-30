Woman killed as house collapses

A 52-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed following rainfall during early hours of Wednesday at Shirol in the taluk.
Sathyavva Kamathagi, the deceased, was asleep when the incident occurred. The mud walls and roof had become weak following the rains recently.
A case has been registered.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness
'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens
Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list
The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly
Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth
10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens
UN says half of global pregnancies unintended
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap