Woman killed in cowshed collapse

DHNS
DHNS, Sringeri,
  • May 15 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 21:15 ist
iStock image

A 42-year-old woman died after the rooftop of a cowshed collapsed on her at Hadaginakoppa in Sringeri taluk.

The deceased is Annapoorna. The incident occurred when she was inside the cowshed. She is the wife of farmer Venkatesh.

 

Sringeri

