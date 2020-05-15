Woman killed in cowshed collapse

A 42-year-old woman died after the rooftop of a cowshed collapsed on her at Hadaginakoppa in Sringeri taluk.
The deceased is Annapoorna. The incident occurred when she was inside the cowshed. She is the wife of farmer Venkatesh.
