Woman killed in stray cattle attack in Koppal

Residents protested for over one hour demanding MLA Raghavendra Hitnal and deputy commissioner to visit the spot

DHNS
DHNS, Jagadish Angadi, Koppal,
  • Nov 21 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 04:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Death of a woman in stray cattle attack fuelled a flash protest by residents of Devaraj Urs colony in Koppal on Monday.

Residents kept the body of 42-year-old Rameeza Begum, a hotel worker and a resident of the colony, in front of the City Municipal Council office and protested against stray cattle menace. 

They alleged that the CMC had failed to address the problem despite several pleas. Negligence of the CMC caused the death of a woman.

They protested for over one hour demanding MLA Raghavendra Hitnal and deputy commissioner to visit the spot. They sought compensation for the woman's family. They withdrew the protest after tahsildar Amaresh Biradar and CMC commissioner H N Bhajakkanavar promised to take steps in this regard.

"The MLA has agreed to sanction a house and a site for the victim's family," Bhajakkanavar told reporters. 

Begum suffered massive injuries on her abdomen after the stray cattle attacked her with a horn while she was returning home from the  hotel. She was taken to the district hospital, but she died on arrival. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Koppal
cattle

