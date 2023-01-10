Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Karnataka's Dharwad

A 58 year old woman was mauled to death after a pack of stray dogs attacked her. The incident was reported from Uppinbetageri village in Dharwad taluk on Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Mehboobi Nadaf of Kotabagi village. It is said that Mehboobi was mentally ill and was wandering around in the village when she was attacked.

Her body with dog bite marks and wounds was spotted by villagers near KPTCL power grid in the village. Garag police who have registered a case said whether she died of dog bite injury or was bitten by dogs after death will be known after postmortem.

On getting news, the villagers staged a flash protest demanding authorities to curb stray dog menace and shift all the dogs out if Uppinbetageri.