A woman murdered her two children by drowning them and later committed suicide in the same check-dam at Hanmapur village in Ramdurg taluk. The incident came to the fore on Thursday.

The mother, Laxmavva Kallollappa Waddar (35) drowned her two daughters Keerti (10) and Shravani (3) in the check-dam waters and later herself committed suicide by drowning herself. The reasons for the extreme step remained unknown.

Ramdurg police have registered a case.