Woman offers fruits to monkeys, lands in trouble

A video clip of a woman offering fruits to monkeys at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits has gone viral on social media and has landed her in trouble. This has invited action from the Forest department, for violating the law.

Besides, another video of one Bhuvan appealing to the people to send bananas, cucumbers and other fruits, claiming that the monkeys and other animals were starving, will also be facing action.

The Forest department has a video clip showing tomatoes, bananas and other fruits being thrown on the roadside, from Anethale to Talubetta.

M M Hills Deputy Conservator of Forests V Yedukondalu said, offering fruits and food to wild animals is an offence.

The wildlife division has installed boards at several places in this regard to create awareness among the devotees and passengers to the temple. Those violating this are fined. The woman offering fruits is a violation of the law. Action would be taken against her, he said.