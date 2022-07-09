Woman on Amarnath pilgrimage from Belagavi safe

Woman on Amarnath pilgrimage from Belagavi safe

Her husband Sudhakar C K informed that Seema called them on Saturday evening and informed of her well being

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 09 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A woman from the city who had been to pilgrimage to Amarnath in Jammu was found to be safe on Saturday evening.

Seema Balgur resident of Devraj Urs Colony here had been to Amarnath with a group of Bengaluru on July 5. After cloud burst on Friday, she was not communicable to the family members and her phone was in switched off mode.

Her husband Sudhakar C K informed that Seema called them on Saturday evening and informed of her well being. Family members were relieved with she being safe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

amarnath yatra
Amarnath
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Chess Olympiad: How India earned the bragging rights

Chess Olympiad: How India earned the bragging rights

Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day   

Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day   

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

 