Woman on Amarnath pilgrimage from Belagavi safe

A woman from the city who had been to pilgrimage to Amarnath in Jammu was found to be safe on Saturday evening.
Seema Balgur resident of Devraj Urs Colony here had been to Amarnath with a group of Bengaluru on July 5. After cloud burst on Friday, she was not communicable to the family members and her phone was in switched off mode.
Her husband Sudhakar C K informed that Seema called them on Saturday evening and informed of her well being. Family members were relieved with she being safe.
