Woman run over by Vande Bharat Express in K'taka

Woman run over by Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka's Mandya

Mysuru Railway Police have registered a case

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • May 16 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 04:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An unidentified woman was killed on the spot after she was run over by Vande Bharat Express train at Mandya railway station on Monday.

It is said that the woman was walking on the railway tracks near platform no 2 at around 11.30 am, when the Vande Bharat express, bound for Mysuru from Bengaluru, crossed the station at a great speed.

Though the people in the railway station shouted and tried to alert the woman, the speeding train ran over her.

Mysuru Railway Police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vande Bharat
Karnataka
Mandya

