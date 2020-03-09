Woman-son end lives by hanging

A woman and her son have committed suicide by hanging at Belakawadi village, in Begur hobli, in the taluk, which came to light on Sunday.

The deceased are Mahadevamma (40) and her son Siddaraju (28). It is said that as Mahadevamma’s elder son had eloped with a married woman of the village. Unable to bear the insult and accusations from the villagers, the mother-son duo took the extreme step and hanged themselves on Saturday night.

Police have visited the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.