Woman throws stone at KSRTC bus, pays Rs 5K penalty

The driver-cum-conductor of the bus Mukkanna Kukanur, along with other passengers, took Lakshmi to Munirabad police station.

DHNS
DHNS, Koppal,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 05:06 ist
The damaged window glass of the KSRTC bus. Credit: Special Arrangement

A woman, who was angered by the non-stoppage of buses plying between Koppal and Hosapete, threw a stone and damaged the window glass of a KSRTC bus at Hosalingapura in Koppal taluk on Sunday.

Lakshmi, a resident of Papanalli near Ilkal, had come to the Huligemmadevi temple in Huligi.

After the ‘darshan’, she came to Hosalingapura (Huligi Cross) to board a bus to her native. Though she waited for hours none of the buses stopped.

Angered she threw a stone at a passing KSRTC bus, bound to Hosapete from Koppal, damaging the window glass. The driver-cum-conductor of the bus Mukkanna Kukanur, along with other passengers, took Lakshmi to Munirabad police station.

The KSRTC staff threatened to lodge a police complaint if she didn’t pay a fine of Rs 5,000. Lakshmi, who apologised, paid the fine and also travelled in the same bus.

“I was waiting for a bus to Ilkal for the past 4 to 5 hours and it was also raining. Many buses passed in front of me but none of them stopped. Angered I threw a stone at the bus,” Lakshmi said.

Karnataka
Crime
KSRTC

