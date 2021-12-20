Woman, twin children die in road mishap in Hassan

A woman and her twin children died in a mishap between a lorry and a two-wheeler near Bhuvanahalli, on the outskirts of Hassan city on Sunday late night.

The deceased are Jyothi, wife of Shivanand of Gavenahalli of the city, and three-year-old twin children Pranathi and Pranav. The seriously injured Shivanand is being treated at a private hospital.

The locals had chased the lorry and stopped the vehicle near Hosakoppalu. The lorry driver tried to escape and hit two more motorbikes. The public caught him, thrashed him, and handed him to the police.

A few irate locals resorted to torch the lorry. But, police intervened and brought the situation under control. SP R Srinivas Gowda and Traffic police visited the spot.

