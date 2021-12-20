Woman, twin children die in road mishap in Hassan

Woman, twin children die in road mishap in Hassan

The public caught the lorry driver, thrashed him and handed him to the police

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Dec 20 2021, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 23:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman and her twin children died in a mishap between a lorry and a two-wheeler near Bhuvanahalli, on the outskirts of Hassan city on Sunday late night.

The deceased are Jyothi, wife of Shivanand of Gavenahalli of the city, and three-year-old twin children Pranathi and Pranav. The seriously injured Shivanand is being treated at a private hospital.

The locals had chased the lorry and stopped the vehicle near Hosakoppalu. The lorry driver tried to escape and hit two more motorbikes. The public caught him, thrashed him, and handed him to the police.

A few irate locals resorted to torch the lorry. But, police intervened and brought the situation under control. SP R Srinivas Gowda and Traffic police visited the spot.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Accident
Death
Hassan
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 