Woman, two kids slip to death in Bhima river

A 38-year-old woman and her two children, are said to have been slipped into Bhima river and drowned, near Khedagi in the taluk on Friday.

The incident occurred when Geetha and her two children - Shobitha (12) and Vasudev (10) - had gone to the river to wash their clothes on Friday morning.

The incident came to light when Suresh, a mason, went to the river in search of his missing wife and children. He spotted his wife and children's slippers and clothes on the bank of Bhima river and informed the villagers, according to the police.

The police with the help of locals recovered the bodies of all three in the river. The Indi Rural police have registered a case.