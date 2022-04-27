Women call off padayatra against illegal hysterectomy

The padayatra by Dalit and Lambani poor women from Ranebennur to CM’s residence in Shiggaon in protest against the doctors of the government hospital for allegedly forcing them to undergo hysterectomy ended at Nelogal in the taluk on Tuesday.

They alleged that over 1,500 women were forced to undergo surgical procedures to remove their wombs between 2010 and 2017 by the then surgeon Dr Shantha P.

Also Read | Illegal hysterectomy: Women launch padayatra to CM Basavaraj Bommai's village

Based on officers’ assurance that a meeting would be facilitated with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to Shiggaon on April 28 for action, the women called off their protest. “The district health officer has been directed to issue authorisation letters to 500 women for undergoing hysterectomy within 15 days,” deputy commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar said.

Check out latest DH videos here