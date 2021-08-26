Women commissions condemn Mysuru gang-rape, seek immediate action

Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) and National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the alleged gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi Hill and demanded immediate arrest of the suspects.

KSCW chairperson Prameela Naidu visited the spot. She termed the act as inhuman and sought action against the suspects.

“I tried to visit the victim, but the doctors advised not to disturb her,” she said.

"The KSCW and NCW have taken the issue seriously. The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma contacted me and sought the details,” she said.

The NCW has taken cognizance of the incident and the chairperson has written a letter to Director General of Police to ensure that all the suspects are arrested and charged under provisions of the law.

"The Commission has asked to initiate the process to provide adequate compensation to the victim as per the rules of the Victim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1972. The NCW has also said that the survivor must be provided with medical and counseling support. The action taken in the matter must be communicated to the Commission at the earliest," Naidu said.