Women cultivate paddy on fallow land during lockdown

Instead of sitting idle at home during the lockdown, members of Vanasuma Sanjeevini Federation cultivated paddy on a plot of 60 cents that was left fallow at Majalu in Kurnad gram panchayat limits in Bantwal taluk.

The field, owned by late Narayana Devasya and his children, was left barren for the past seven years. Using funds from the Vanasuma Sanjeevini Federation, developed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the members took a bold decision of cultivating the land. Once a barren land, the lush green paddy field is attracting onlookers now.

The initiative of the Federation came in for praise from Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who visited the field recently. The Federation’s community resource person Mamatha said, “The NRLM taluk office had directed the Federation to engage in productive activities.”

“Initially we had planned to cultivate vegetables. Later, we decided to go for paddy cultivation. As many as 10 members, including myself, were engaged in the transplantation of paddy seedlings. It was a new experience for us. Only two members had knowledge on paddy transplantation,” Mamatha recollected.

“Those who had discouraged us from pursuing the paddy cultivation are now patting our backs after witnessing our success. The paddy field had remained fallow for years and we had removed all the weeds that had grown on it. Using a tractor, the field was levelled and plouged,” Mamatha explained.

The women members, who were a part of transplantation, were paid Rs 350 per day. The Federation had availed Rs 75,000 loan for the purpose. Majority of the loan amount was paid as rent for the tractor, said Mamatha and added that they will cultivate paddy during the rabi season as well.

“Our family members had supported us in our initiative. The locals had even arranged the required water for the field. We are following organic methods of cultivation. Women members are now confident of working in paddy fields as well,” she said. During the lockdown, many members who were eking out living by rolling beedi, did not have work.

The paddy cultivation gave them a new experience, as well as a way of livelihood. At least 600 bunches of seedlings have been used in the paddy field for cultivation. “We will repay the loan amount from the profit we get from the sale of paddy harvested. The remaining paddy will be given away among the poor families,” said Mamatha.

During the ‘Mahila Kayakotsava’ under the Mahathma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Federation members had removed silt from at least 15 drains as well.