Women should develop rational mindset: People's Science Movement

People’s Science Movement leader Sowbhagyamma called upon the women to develop the habit of questioning the old practices which do not have any relevance to this day.

Speaking during the state-level workshop on the role of women in the People’s Science Movement, organised by Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, in association with various organisations, she said that women are being made to follow superstitions for ages.

Even today, the reason for many problems in women’s lives is blind belief, Sowbhagyamma said and called upon the women to abolish superstitious beliefs.

“Women who have been inspired by the People’s Science Movement, are not only able to lead peaceful lives but are also achieving high in their respective fields,” she said.

Presiding over the programme, Madikeri BEO T N Gayatri said that women should develop a rational mindset and should raise their voice on the injustice against them.

SBI retired general manager Sudana Ratnavathi opined that women need encouragement for their endeavours.

State best teacher award-winning teacher and Vijnana Parishat district committee former vice president D M Revathi, Government High School headteacher T G Premkumar, and others were present.