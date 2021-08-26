Women's Equality Day celebrated at Ramakrishna Hospital

Women's Equality Day celebrated at Ramakrishna Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 21:50 ist
Member of VKS Foundation and National Hindu Committee greet women staff of house-keeping and security at Ramakrishna Hospital in Mysuru. Credit: DH Photo

VKS Foundation and National Hindu Committee celebrated International Women's Equality Day by creating awareness about women's equality at Ramakrishna Hospital recently.

They greeted women staff of house-keeping and security with roses and posters on women’s equality.

Vikas Shastri, youth wing leader, said, “Women are subjected to exploitation everyday which should end. Women are assets of the nation and they should be protected. The police should pay special attention to prevent incidents like gang-rapes in the future”.

Satish Gowda, a member of Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha, said, “God chose women to be powerful.”

Pradeep, secretary of the committee and Tejas Gagan, city president were present.

