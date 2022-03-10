Work started to clear Pacchanadi legacy waste, MCC tells HC

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday informed the High Court that the process to remove the legacy waste from the Pacchanadi dumping yard has commenced after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave post facto approval for the tender.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi directed the MCC to submit the status report on removal of the legacy in four weeks.

Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa informed the court that subsequent to the approval by the CM, the commissioner of MCC has also proceeded to issue a letter to the successful bidder on March 8. He said the work of removal of legacy waste commenced on March 8 itself.

The PIL is filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority with regard to the August 2019 solid waste disaster at Pacchanadi in Mangaluru. The waste dump had slid damaging houses and farmland.