Worker dies in factory mishap; Karnataka minister Hebbar's son booked

A worker was crushed to death after he came in contact with the conveyor belt at VINP Distilleries and Sugars Pvt Ltd, a sugar factory owned by Vivek Hebbar, son of Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, in Shiggaon on Saturday evening.

The deceased worker has been identified as Naveen Basappa Chalavadi (19), a native of Dhundsi in the taluk.

Relatives of Naveen have alleged that lack of safety measures and protective equipment caused the death. They said that he (Naveen) didn't have skills required to work in the areas involving machines and conveyor belts.

The Bankapur police have booked factory owner Vivek Hebbar, general manager Manjunath, labour suppliers Basavaraj, Umesh Surave, Vishwanath A S and Akash Dharmoji.