Worker killed in mishap in factory owned by Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani's kin

One person was killed and four others have sustained serious injuries in a boiler blast at Nirani Sugars Limited in Bagalkot’s Mudhol taluk on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Gurunath Huccanavar, a resident of Junjjakoppa village in the taluk. The condition of the four other injured persons is said to be critical.

The factory belongs to Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani’s family.

Further details are awaited.