Worker killed in mishap in factory owned by Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani's kin

One person was killed and four others have sustained serious injuries in a boiler blast at Nirani Sugars Limited in Bagalkot’s Mudhol taluk on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Gurunath Huccanavar, a resident of Junjjakoppa village in the taluk. The condition of the four other injured persons is said to be critical.
The factory belongs to Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani’s family.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023
78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters
Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram
Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home