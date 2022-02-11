Works under Jal Jeevan Mission to be completed by March 2023, in Mangaluru

District-in-Charge Minister V Sunil Kumar said that all the 468 works initiated under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district will be completed by March next year.

"A sum of Rs 310 crore has been released to the district under Jal Jeevan Mission, which is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections. Out of 468 works, as many as 168 works have been completed and household tap connections have been provided to 28,000 households," he told mediapersons after chairing the tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) review meeting here at Zilla Panchayat hall on Friday.

He said the remaining 58,000 households will get water connections by March next year.

Review applications

The Minister directed the officials from revenue department to review the rejected applications under 94 C, 94 CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, for regularising their land. As many as 53,000 applications have been rejected in Dakshina Kannada in the last five years. "I have asked officials to review the applications that were rejected to ensure that applications of genuine beneficiaries are not rejected."

Already, land has been identified for setting up district-level gaushala at Ramakunja. The MLAs have shown interest in setting up gaushala at the taluk-level, which will be maintained through the temples.

Accordingly, we have decided to set up gaushala at Subrahmanya, Puttur, Kateel, Polali and Sauthadka. The officials have been directed to identify required land for the same. The temple committee will maintain these gaushalas, he said.

As many as 16,154 beneficiaries have applied for Chief Minister Raitha Vidya Nidhi in the district. There are 1.15 lakh farmers in the district. To ensure that all the farmers children get benefit, the agriculture department and education department have been asked to work together to register the names of the beneficiaries. As many as 3600 applications submitted for BPL ration cards are pending for disposal. "I have directed the officials to ensure that they are disposed of immediately to ensure that beneficiaries get the ration cards. Officials have been asked to clear all 2800 pending applications submitted by the differently abled seeking monthly honorarium by February 19," said the Minister.

Meet CM

To a query on national highways in the district, the Minister said that he will convene a meeting of all MLAs from the district in Bengaluru after February 14 to discuss the issue. "We will also meet the Chief Minister to discuss the budget requirements for the district."

The Minister said that he will convene a meeting on the Smart city projects and related to Mangaluru City Corporation next week.

70% work completed

The Minister said that about 60 to 70 % of the works of the DC office complex at Padil has been completed. About Rs 29 crore additional fund will be sought to complete the work.

Textile park

On textile park in Karkala constituency, Minister Sunil Kumar said that 20 acre land has been identified at Chara in Hebri. A Standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared to take up the work.

