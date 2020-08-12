'World Elephant Day' celebrated at Mattigodu camp

'World Elephant Day' celebrated at Mattigodu camp

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 01:20 ist

‘World Elephant Day’ was celebrated at Mattigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole wildlife division on Wednesday.

Mahouts and kavadis cleaned the camp and after giving bath to 18 elephants in the camp, decorated them with colours and flower garlands. Elephants were served a sumptuous meal. The family members of kavadis and mahouts, too had meals together.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director and DCF D Mahesh Kumar felicitated the mahouts and kavadis on the occasion.

He said that the job of the mahouts and kavadis is a tough one. However, they have to be careful at all times even though the elephants are tamed.

Ganesh, Mahendra and Srikantha were awarded with prizes for taming elephants in a less duration and looking after them well.

DCF A V Satish, veterinarian Dr Muzbur Rehman and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

world elephant day
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 