'World Elephant Day' celebrated at Mattigodu camp

‘World Elephant Day’ was celebrated at Mattigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole wildlife division on Wednesday.

Mahouts and kavadis cleaned the camp and after giving bath to 18 elephants in the camp, decorated them with colours and flower garlands. Elephants were served a sumptuous meal. The family members of kavadis and mahouts, too had meals together.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director and DCF D Mahesh Kumar felicitated the mahouts and kavadis on the occasion.

He said that the job of the mahouts and kavadis is a tough one. However, they have to be careful at all times even though the elephants are tamed.

Ganesh, Mahendra and Srikantha were awarded with prizes for taming elephants in a less duration and looking after them well.

DCF A V Satish, veterinarian Dr Muzbur Rehman and others were present.