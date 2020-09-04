Writer Amish on his book ‘Suheldev’ today

Writer Amish Tripathi will address a session, from London, on his book ‘Suheldev: Silent Hero of History’ at 7 pm on Saturday, as part of the Mysuru Literature Festival 2020, hosted by Mysuru Literary Forum and Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs - 2015, on the eighth and last day. Writer Shobha Narayan will be the moderator.

The festival, virtual due to the Covid-19 crisis, the fourth edition since 2017, is being held on weekends from August 14 to September 5.

Amish Tripathi is an author, columnist and diplomat. Described as ‘India’s Tolkien’ by BBC, Amish’s combination of crackling storytelling, religious symbolism and philosophies turned him into an Indian publishing phenomenon.

Amish published his first book ‘Immortals of Meluha’ in 2010, and has penned a total of eight books. Some of his books have sold up to 55 lakh copies, and have been translated into 10 Indian and nine international languages. His Shiva Trilogy is the fastest-selling book series, while his Ram Chandra Series is the second fastest-selling book series in the Indian publishing history. Amish is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. He worked for 14 years in the financial services sector, before turning to writing.

His writing career began with a philosophical debate, inspired by an interesting piece of knowledge he and his family discovered.

The clash and contradiction in the Indian and Persian religious myths, as the Indian gods, and the concept of good and evil in these mythologies stimulated his interest to determine and put down his philosophical thesis on paper, which transformed into the first of the Shiva Trilogy book. He is the Director of Nehru Centre in London.

From writing poetry as a child, to angst ridden journals as a teenager and writing for a local newspaper at 18, Shobha Narayan is a noted memoir writer and columnist, based in Bengaluru. She writes about art, food, wine, fashion, art, travel, culture, spirituality, nature, gender, and gadgets.

Her love for handcrafted textiles led her to start Project LooM, a website that showcases India’s handloom clusters. She serves on the board of Neev Academy and Industree Foundation. She has won the MFK Fisher award for Distinguished Writing and was awarded a Pulitzer Fellowship at Columbia University’s School of Journalism.

Shobha Narayan’s first book ‘Monsoon Diary: A Memoir with Recipes’ was published in 2004. She writes a weekly column ‘The Good Life’ for a publication and contributes features to several media platforms.

Register on: http://www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com/registration/

Watch on YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/MysuruLiteratureFestival