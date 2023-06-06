Writer Venu gets 11th 'threat' letter

Writer B L Venu has again received a letter warning him of dire consequences if he didn't apologise for this remarks against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. In the past one year, the writer has received 11 such letters.

The writer also received letters on May 25 and 26 that were posted from Davanagere and Haveri districts. "If apology is not tendered then a price will have to be paid for the words spoken," stated the 2-page handwritten letter. The letter signs off with 'Sahishnu Hindu'. Venu has handed over the letter to police.

Venu has been receiving letters from 'Sahinshu Hindu' from June 2022. Though cases have been registered by the police based on the letters, they are yet crack the case.