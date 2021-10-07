Yadgir water contamination: Engineer, PDO suspended

A junior engineer with rural drinking water and sanitation department and a panchayat development officer (PDO) have been suspended in connection with the deaths of six people due to consumption of ‘contaminated water’ at Makarabbi village in the taluk.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K R Nandini on Wednesday ordered suspension of JE Vijay Naik and Makarabbi PDO Sharanappa.

More than 150 residents of Makarabbi village fell sick after consuming the contaminated water recently. As many as six villagers died in a span of 10 days. The villagers had complained about the negligence of the Rural Drinking water and sanitation department and gram panchayat following which, the ZP CEO suspended the officers pending enquiry.

Villagers back PDO

In an interesting development later in the day, a group of villagers staged a protest condemning the suspension of the junior engineer and the panchayat officer. The agitating villagers locked the panchayat office, demanding revocation of the suspension of officers.

The protesters said that the PDO Sharanappa stayed in the headquarters and made sincere efforts to contain gastroenteritis in the village. He also made sure the sick received timely treatment.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, had ordered a probe by a team, led by IAS officer Munish Moudgil, into the incident. The CM had also announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to family members of the victims.

