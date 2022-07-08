Yaduveer welcomes move to drop Chamundi ropeway project

Yaduveer welcomes move to drop Chamundi Hill ropeway project

The district administration had taken a decision to recommend the government to drop the project

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 14:09 ist
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Credit: DH photo

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has welcomed the district administration's move to drop the proposed ropeway for Chamundi Hill.

Yaduveer, who visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on the occasion of second 'Ashada' Friday, was speaking to reporters.

He said the palace and the public were opposing the project as it would affect the environment. "The authorities have taken a good decision," he said.

It has to be noted that the district administration had taken a decision to recommend the government to drop the project.

chamundi hill
Karnataka
Mysuru
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

