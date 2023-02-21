Yakshagana artiste Ambathanaya Mudradi passes away

Eminent Yakshagana artiste and writer Ambathanaya Mudradi passed away at his residence in Mudradi of Karkala taluk in Udupi district on Tuesday. He was 88.

Mudradi is survived by wife, three sons and five daughters.

Mudradi, whose original name was Keshav Shettigar, was a versatile artiste who displayed his skill in all areas of Yakshagana.

He served as Udupi district Kannada Sahithya Parishath president in the past and also presided over Udupi district's Kannada literary meet held at Hebri.

Ambathanaya Mudradi has won several honours including Rajyotsava award, Yakshagana Bayalata Academy Parthisubba Prashasthi and Parthi Suba award. Mudradi worked as a primary school teacher for 36 years and retired in 1993.