Yakshagana show in Karnataka's Hubballi on Sunday

Yakshagana show in Karnataka's Hubballi on July 23

The show is part of the mandali's monsoon tour.

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 22 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 11:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

As part of its Monsoon tour, Shri Sidhivinayak Prasanna Yakshagana Mandali will stage 'Shivashakti Panjurli' Yakshagana at Hubballi Bants' Association (RN Shetty Kalyan Mantap), opposite Indira Glass House in Hubballi on July 23 at 5 pm.

The cast of the play include Sudheer Bhat, Ravindra Shetty, N G Hegde, Manjunath Navud, comedian Halladi Jayaram Shetty, Shridhar Kanchan and others, said a press note. 

Yakshagana
Karnataka
Hubballi

