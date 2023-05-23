Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for trespassing foreigners

The picturesque forests of Yana in the taluk, known as a Shaivite place of worship, has now turned out to be a haven for foreign tourists indulging in illegal activities.

Yana is on the common border of three taluks - Sirsi, Ankola and Kumta.

Tourists visit the place in hordes every year. While the local visitors leave the place within the stipulated time, those from abroad enter the thick forests after a visit to the Bhyraveshwara temple and stay there overnight by pitching tents and creating a campfire.

They indulge in activities like consuming liquor and drugs, causing untold miseries to nature lovers in the area.

Forest fires

"An incident of forest fire was reported recently due to a camp fire. The Swedish tourists who caused it were warned and sent away. But the number of such foreign tourists coming here is rising drastically. Warning by the local residents and the 'Pravasi Mitra' staff against such activities falls on deaf ears," said Kumar Naik, a local resident.

Foreign couples reach here in locally rented bikes, park the bikes on the side of the road to Yana and walk on foot to the forest.

"Local residents can't do anything about it as the foreign tourists are in groups," Naik said. Dried leaves that fall off the trees catch fire because of the camp fires.

Ramadas Bhat, another resident, said they had brought such incidents to the notice of the police and forest officials.