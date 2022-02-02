Yash plays cricket with boys in Kundapur; pics go viral

Yash plays cricket with boys in Kundapur; photos go viral

Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag

IANS
IANS, Udupi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 13:37 ist
The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. Credit: Twitter/@HombaleFilms

Video and photos of KGF star Yash playing cricket with local boys in the coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district have gone viral on social media and are being appreciated by one and all.

Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangadur were at music director Ravi Basrur's studio, located in Kundapur, for giving final touches to the music of KGF-2.

Taking time off from work, Yash played cricket with the boys in the adjacent ground next to Basrur's studio. Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag.

The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. The team also offered prayers at Anegudda temple.

As per the team, the movie is slated for global release on April 14.

