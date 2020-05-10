Dakshina Kannada's Yenepoya hosp to conduct COVID tests

Yenepoya hospital first in Dakshina Kannada district to get nod for COVID-19 tests

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 10 2020, 12:24 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 12:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Yenepoya Medical College Hospital at Deralakatte here has become the first private hospital in Dakshina Kannada district to get coronavirus (COVID-19) testing approval.

The laboratory at the hospital has received the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct tests for COVID-19, a release here said. Dakshina Kannada will now have two centres for coronavirus tests, the first one being the district Wenlock hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19.

ICMR has approved 33 testing centres in the state of which 21 are government hospitals and 12 are private hospitals.

