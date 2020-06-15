Yoga Day: 3L expected to do yoga at home

Three lakh people of Mysuru district are expected to do yoga, at their respective home, and upload the videos, to mark International Yoga Day on June 21, Sunday.

It has to be noted that there is also a solar eclipse, on the same day, even though it will not be visible in the city.

D Srihari, Yoga Federation of Mysuru, said, “The theme for the International Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga at Home, with Family’ and the participants should be ready before 7 am to begin the event at 7 am sharp. In the wake of Covid pandemic, gathering like in the previous years is not possible in view of social distancing and other protocols.”

Since the initiation of the day in 2015, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the event in Mysuru, as the city is deemed to be the Yoga hub of the world. This year, the anticipation is washed away, by Covid pandemic.

It has to be recalled that Mysuru was successful in breaking the Guinness record for a mass yoga at a single venue in 2017. Around 55,506 people participated in the mass yoga demonstration in 2017.

Srihari has shared a video message and has appealed to the yoga enthusiasts to share one’s own video messages on various social media platforms, inviting all friends and relatives for participation in the International Yoga Day.

“This time, we Mysureans will make it big. Probably, three lakh people will do yoga at home in Mysuru district. We will update the protocol video, time to do and other formalities soon,” he said.